‘ Government marked ‘Tika Utsav’ , but didn’t arranged vaccines’ : Priyanka Gandhi

New Delhi: AICC general secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused that the union government has marked ‘Tika Utsav’ on April 12, but did not make arrangements for providing vaccines to people. In a post shared on her Twitter handle, the Congress leader said that India has seen an 82% drop in the COVID-19 vaccination since April 12. This day was one of the 4 days where ‘Tika Utsav’ was celebrated in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked to states to ramp up vaccinations on a large scale.

Also Read; Indian Railway cancels several trains

“India is the largest vaccine-producing country. The BJP government marked ‘Tika Utsav’ on April 12, but did not make arrangements for providing vaccines and in 30 days there was an 82 per cent decline in our vaccinations,” Priyanka Gandhi tweeted, sharing graphics comparing the number of vaccinations on April 12 and May 9.