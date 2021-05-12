Grenade attack on police party in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: Militants hurled grenade at a police party in Jammu and Kashmir. The militants carried the grenade attack on a police party in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir. Suspected militants hurled grenade at a police party engaged in checking vehicles at Nad on Samba-Udhampur road around 10 pm Tuesday.

The grenade missed the intended target and exploded in an open area without causing any damage. Security forces cordoned off the whole area immediately and a massive search operation is underway to nab the suspected terrorists.