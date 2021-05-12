India Prime Icon Award 2021, hosted by Fox Clues,lets know the awardees

There are various domains across which people were honoured for their work like Literature, Education & Arts, Entrepreneurship and many more.

India Prime Icon Award, presented as a token of appreciation and gratitude, by FoxClues, is to celebrate the triumph of hope over despair and bravery over fear. The prime purpose of this gesture is to appreciate every person who has struggled to make a change and have contributed to make this world a better place to live. In their own unique way, they let their efforts known to the public so that they may get better support.

This ceremony had to be held online due to the pandemic but it had been a phenomenal success. According to the event organizers, the total applications for the event were a number of 6,567 from all over India.

In the education sector, Dr Mahantesh Bharathi, Dr Sanap Sandip Ramnath, Dr Sanjeevkumar Nemali, Saitan Singh Rajawat, Dhammaratna Gangadhar Waywal, Prof. Arup Barman, Ajay Kumar Agarwal, Avik Bose, Dr Awanish Kumar Singh,Sourabh Shrikant Jadhav and Rajendra Prasad Meena.

Ratna Lalitha Pasupuleti, Senorita Joyce Lobo, Imtiyaz Ahmad Shah, H Vikass, Komal Gupta, Arshiya Singha, Mehrzaad Mogrelia, Kajol lota Mehdi, T.Beironga, Dew Chakraborty,are among people who have contributed in the field of literature.Sayooj S, Priya Dhara, Kankana Chakraborty, Neha Bandyopadhyay have been recognised as a Dance artist, makeup artist, Model and Fashion Designer.

Saarthi Garvit Sainani, Puranmal Sharma, Dr Ashish Kumar, Shubham Barnwal, Mayank Kumar Agarwal, Kukkala Rohithkumar, Mr Adarsh raj, Ku. Adrika Goyal, Deepali Mahale, Bilal Ahmad Bhat, Vineet Gandhi, Amit Mishra, Shri Mama Natung, Kavitha Reddy, Rajesh Kumar Verma, Sanjeev Kumar Nemali, Videsh Acharya, Sarthak Vani, Sachin Raju S S, Riya Dagra these people in the world of Social work.

Many athletes that were also corroborated for their skills are A. Veeraprathap, Aravinda Prakash R, Durgesh Mishra, Gautam Singh, Krishna Murthy. Even frontline workers who work day-night for the country were also recognised like Dr B. Balamurgan, Harnoor Singh Sandhu, Avineet Kaur, Omkar Prasad Baidya, Suruchi Sharma, Dr. Abhijit pandey.

Nayim Ahmad, Sanskruti Vernekar, Biplab Deka, Shashank Sharma, Vipin V S, Krina Pancha, James Stephen, Arbaaz Kadwekar, Raj Singh Bhati and Sathish Sampath are among budding entrepreneurs. Many journalists have also been recognised like Devaraj naik and Aasif Shafi.

There are people who guide the youth as leaders and some of them have been recognized. Such youth leaders are Atiendriya Verma, Anubhav Bansal, Hollini Pallavi Patnaik. Syed Nadeem was honoured for his remarkable contribution in the field of agriculture.