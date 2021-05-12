Manchester City crowned 2020-21 Premier League champions

Manchester City were on Tuesday crowned 2020-21 Premier League champions after Leicester City’s 2-1 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford in Manchester. This is their third title in the last four years.The result means that Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City cannot be displaced from the top of the table, as they have built a 10-point lead over Manchester United. City now have 80 points while Manchester United have 70. Leicester City is placed third with 66 points.

It is Guardiola’s 10th major honour since taking charge at City in 2016, and it comes a week after they have booked place in the UEFA Champions League final at the end of the month with a 4-1 aggregate victory over Paris Saint-Germain.

In a season like no other, one which has been significantly affected by the Coronavirus pandemic, City have shown remarkable consistency in turbulent times, overcoming a gruelling fixture schedule by heavily rotating the squad to ensure every player has played a part in this success.

The Premier League title is Manchester City’s second trophy of the season, they also won the English League Cup last month.Manchester City have qualified for the Champions League final, where they will meet Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea in Istanbul on May 29.

In another development, Manchester United have agreed to a one-year contract extension with Uruguayan striker Edison Cavani until June 2022, announced the English Premier League side. Cavani, 34, joined the Red Devils on a free transfer last October after playing for French powerhouse Paris St-Germain for seven years.