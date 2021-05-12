Partial lockdown imposed in state

Guwahati: A state government in the country has decided to impose a partial lockdown in the state to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection. Assam state government has took this decision. A partial lockdown will be imposed in the urban areas of the state from 5 am on May 13 until further orders.

There will be a total ban on the movement of individuals from 2 pm to 5 am daily. Only people employed in the emergency and essential services will be exempted . All shops and commercial establishments will have to close by 1 pm.

For all other areas in the state the night curfew from 6 pm to 5 am imposed on M ay 4 will continue.