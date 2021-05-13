‘1200 articles were published against the vaccine, more than 1000 spoke; now all are in queue’: Post goes viral

Mumbai: A social media post shared by filmmaker and script writer, Jyoti Das Kapoor has gone viral on social media. In the post shared on Twitter, the filmmaker has criticized the campaign launched by some left liberals and media in the country against the vaccination. Jyoti Das Kapoor in the social media post has also listed the number of articles published by media nd political parties against the vaccination drive.

” Some thoughts below are from my colleague at IIT and the figures he quoted herein are copied from other sources. When the country decided to adopt the CovishieId and Covaxin, the intelligentsia, non-BJP political parties, NGOs, all started speaking in the media that there is insufficient data on it’s efficacy, it is fake and we will not get it done. The media also launched a movement against the Indian vaccine.

During this time, look at the list of how many news / articles were published in the media against the vaccine –

Indian Express-182,

Loksatta-172,

Navbharat Times-236,

Hindustan times -123,

Times of india -28,

The wire -78,

The print -59,

Scroll-122,

Newslundary-54,

Alt news -78,

The hindu -128

Look at the list of how many leaders of the opposition political parties spoke against the vaccine.

Congress Party-58,

Samajwadi Party-17,

Shiv Sena-27,

DMK-13,

CPM-12

TMC-12

The founders and employees of 265 major NGOs had spoken against the vaccine. 172 retired IAS, IPS, judges and other government officials also had spoken against the vaccine.

342 cartoons were produced by cartoonists in opposition to the vaccine.

After all this, a confusion arose among the large section of the people of the country that vaccine is not safe and hence is not to be taken. And when the vaccination started from 15 January, only a few people used to come to the vaccine centers.

On a couple of days some vaccination centers reported only 2-3 vaccinations.

If you look at the long lines for vaccines in Mumbai today, hundreds of people above 60 years are also seen. Someone may ask them that since March, when there were no crowds and vaccine doses were going waste, why did they not get the vaccination done then?

Similarly the HCWs and FLWs now queuing up did not want it January onwards when it had opened up exclusively for them. The reason are the same fear that these newspapers, politicians etc. had created.

Due to this fear, and vaccination hesitancy several million doses of vaccine were wasted, new orders were delayed, production capacity expansion did not take place and the result is there for all to see”, Kapoor wrote on her Twitter page.