18 elephants die as lightning strikes in Assam’s Nagaon

Nagaon: A forest official confirmed on Thursday, 18 elephants lost their lives in a lightning strike that popped the Kathiatoli range in the Nagaon district of Assam.

According to the reports, Amit Sahay, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife), while speaking to a news agency told that the incident took place on Wednesday night at a hill in the Kundoli proposed reserve forest in the Kathiatoli range.

“The area is very remote and our team could reach there on Thursday afternoon. It was found that carcasses were lying in two groups. Fourteen were lying atop the hill and four were found at the bottom of the hill,” Sahay told PTI.

Following the occurrence, an inquiry was started in the case, during which, it was found that the elephants had been killed due to the electrocution caused by lightning on Wednesday night in the area. But, Sahay said that the precise reason would only be discovered after the post-mortem. He added that the post mortem has been scheduled for Friday.

Though, this is not the first case of such an occurrence. Year after year, animals have died after lightning has hit different parts of India and well as the rest of the world. Some such kind of occurrences has happened in West Bengal, Norway and Sri Lanka before this.