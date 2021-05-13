Actor Rajev Paul hospitalised days after testing positive for COVID-19

Soap opera Kahani Ghar Ghar Kii fame, actor Rajev Paul, who tested positive for Covid-19 last week, said he was hospitalised after his health showed no signs of improvement. The actor tested positive for the coronavirus on May 7 and was under home quarantine. He is undergoing treatment at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.

On Wednesday the actor posted his photo on Instagram and captioned, “Before things go out of hands…or when things go out of hands…it’s better to put them in capable hands. My fever wasn’t coming down…so had to get myself admitted to #Kokilaben #AmbaniHospital at Andheri. Here in the hands of very capable doctors and management”. He thanked actor-director Satish Kaushik for convincing him to get hospitalised. “Started with #remdesivir and other #medicines Right decision at right time happens coz you have right people in your life” he added.

The actor also shows his gratefulness to his family and fans for their support and urged everyone to pray for those who are unwell around the world.