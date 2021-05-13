BJP MP’s house attacked in West Bengal

Kolkata: BJP MP Arjun Singh’s house was attacked with country bombs. The BJP leader accused that the ruling Trinamool Congress workers were behind the attacks . He accused that his house in in Jagaddal, North 24 Paraganas was attacked by 4-5 people with country-made bombs. The BJP leader also alleged that the Trinamool Congress has been planning to assassinate him.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has said that the state is grappling with the twin challenges of the pandemic and the post-poll violence. “The country is facing the Covid crisis, and West Bengal is facing twin challenges of the pandemic and unprecedented post-poll violence only on the ground that some people decided to vote as per their own choice,” said Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Meanwhile, at least 16 people were killed in the state in the violence that erupted ever since the election results were announced.