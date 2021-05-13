Breaking News ;”Hamas launches rocket attack on Israeli airport”

Tel Aviv: Hamas propels rocket at Ramon Airport, Israel’s central airport. Earlier, flights were redirected to Ramon Airport after a rocket attack warning at Tel Aviv airport. A representative for the Hamas Armed Forces called on international airlines to cancel flights to all airports in the Jewish state.

Before, the Israeli Civil Aviation Authority said that all passenger planes fixed for Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport had been redirected to Ramon Airport. Hamas had fired more than a thousand rockets at Israel in the past 48 hours. Meantime, international airlines are canceling flights to Israel. The U.S. has also declared that flights to Israel have been canceled.