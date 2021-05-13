Covid vaccination: Gap between Covishield vaccine doses extended

New Delhi: On Thursday, the Centre said that the gap between two doses of the Covishield Covid vaccine can be extended from 12-16 weeks. The decision to extend between the first and second dose was taken on the recommendation of the COVID Working Group chaired by Dr NK Arora.

The present gap between the two doses of the Covishield vaccine is 6-8 weeks.

There is no change in an interval of Covaxin vaccine, produced by Bharat Biotech, doses.

A statement issued by the Health Ministry said, “The recommendation of the COVID Working Group was accepted by the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19 (NEGVAC), headed by Dr V K Paul, Member (Health) Niti Aayog in its meeting on 12th May 2021.”

Almost 18 crore doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given in India so far. “In the US, the number stands around 26 crores. So, India stand in the third position,” Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog, said during a press conference in New Delhi today.