Gulf country extends validity of domestic labour entry visas

Kuwait City: A gulf country has decided to extend the validity of domestic labour entry visas. Kuwait has decided this. The validity of entry visas for foreign domestic workers will be extended to six months. This decision would help thousands of foreign domestic workers stranded due to travel restrictions imposed by Kuwait in recent months.

As per reports in Kuwait dailies, the Interior Ministry has approved a request to extend the entry visa duration for the domestic workers from three months to six months and to print their residency permits in their passports if their validity is for 18 months instead of two years.

“Such matters facilitate the recruitment process for the offices that suffered a lot during the last year and incurred heavy losses as a result of halting recruitment and flights with the countries exporting these workers. I thank the Interior Ministry for its wide cooperation with the union”, said Khalid Al Dakhnan, the head of Kuwait’s Union for Domestic Labour.