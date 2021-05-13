Gulf country lifts night curfew

Muscat: A gulf country has lifted the night curfew in the country. Oman has took this decision. The Supreme Committee to tackle Covid-19 has announced the decision.

As per the new announcement, the ban on the movement of individuals and vehicles will be lifted from Saturday, May 15, 2021, until further notice. But all commercial activities for customers inside stores in all governorates of the Sultanate will be banned between 8 pm until 4 am. Food stores are exempted from the ban.

Shopping complexes, shops, restaurants, and cafes can operate with 50% of their capacity . Government offices can work with 50% of the total number of employees.