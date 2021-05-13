India to vaccinate all citizens by year-end, 216 crores vaccine doses to be available

New Delhi: Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog, said that 216 crores of Covid vaccine will be manufactured in India between August and December. He added that without any doubt the vaccines manufactured will be administered to everyone in the country and that the central government is ready to include other companies in the manufacture of the vaccine.

India is in constant touch with many vaccine manufacturers. They said they would soon respond to the question of whether they would like to make the vaccine available in India after assessing the availability of the vaccine. Negotiations with the companies are ongoing. VK Paul said he hopes the companies will manufacture and distribute the vaccine in India.

Meanwhile, he said the Sputnik Covid vaccine, imported from Russia, would be available across the country from next week and local production of Sputnik would begin in India in July. In addition to Covishield and Covaxin, Sputnik is Russia’s third vaccine available in the country.