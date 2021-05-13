It fills my heart to see how we’re standing together in crisis: Rhea Chakraborty

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty recently shared her thoughts on seeing people come together to fight the crisis of the novel coronavirus. She said that her heart is content to see the uniting, to help each other.

On Instagram stories, Rhea Chakraborty wrote, “It fills my heart to see how we are standing together in this crisis that will go down in history, but what really will go down in history is that the human race was divided, but in the face of adversity they united and turned into human beings again..and helped each other, lifted each other, didn’t judge, didn’t hate, fought together and won together… and just like that Humanity was restored and we saved the world. Keeping the faith With Love Rhea.”

Lately, Rhea has been active on social media. The actor has been mobilizing Covid-19 relief resources via her social media account. Apart from sharing resources on her Instagram Stories, she has been sharing pictures from her personal life as well. The actor had distanced herself from social media last year after her boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput died. She was also accused of money laundering, among other charges. The case was interrogated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED), and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).