DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Massive fire breaks out in chemical tanker

May 13, 2021, 04:36 pm IST

Mumbai: A massive fire broke out in a chemical tanker. The fire broke out in a chemical tanker that was parked outside the Sinay Company in Boisar-Tarapur Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation area in Palghar district  in Maharashtra on Thursday. The fire later spread to plastic pipes kept in the nearby areas.

Also Read:  ‘1200 articles were published against the vaccine, more than 1000 spoke; now all are in queue’ 

Five fire tenders has been rushed to the spot and the fire fighting is underway. Till now no causality or injuries were reported.

Tags
shortlink
May 13, 2021, 04:36 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button