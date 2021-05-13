Massive fire breaks out in chemical tanker

Mumbai: A massive fire broke out in a chemical tanker. The fire broke out in a chemical tanker that was parked outside the Sinay Company in Boisar-Tarapur Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation area in Palghar district in Maharashtra on Thursday. The fire later spread to plastic pipes kept in the nearby areas.
Five fire tenders has been rushed to the spot and the fire fighting is underway. Till now no causality or injuries were reported.
#WATCH | Maharashtra: A massive fire breaks out in a chemical tanker kept outside Sinay Company in Boisar-Tarapur MIDC area in Palghar district and spread to plastic pipes kept there. 5 fire tenders are present at the spot. No injuries reported yet. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/34cKfo4MvX
— ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2021
