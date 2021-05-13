Never felt weak, ready for more: Man who donated plasma 14 times

Pune: Ajay Munot, a 50-year-old man from Pune has donated plasma 14 times after his recovery from Covid-19 in June 2020. He told a journalist that he never felt weak or uneasy after donating plasma. He said, “People have false notions that blood is taken out during plasma donation. Plasma is separated from the blood and it contains antibodies. Plasma donation is not blood donation.” He added, “I donated my first plasma 28 days after I recovered in July and it was an emergency when a patient’s family was searching for a plasma donor.” He also went for antibody tests, which showed he had enough of them in his blood. “I am ready to donate for the 15th time now,” he said.

Munot claims, “I am the first person in the country to donate my plasma 14 times,” as he shows a certificate given to him by the India Book of Records. The certificate reads, “Congratulations, your claim has been finalised as ‘Maximum plasma donation by an individual under India Book of Records, 2022. We appreciate the effort and patience shown by you. Your skills have been acknowledged and as per the verification done by the Editorial Board of India Book of Records, only the best selected and approved by us.”

Dr. Purnima Rao at Sahyadri Hospital said, “Plasma donation does not affect a donor. In fact, it stimulates the functioning of bone marrow and leads to the formation of new blood cells”. According to her, Munot has donated plasma 14 times at the hospital.

Pankaj Sonawane, a Pune resident, said he went to blood banks in August after his mother turned critically ill. At first, some donors agreed to give the blood but backed out later. Then the police gave him Munot’s number. After getting plasma from Munot, Sonawane’s mother’s health improved, and was out of the ICU soon. “She is now leading a normal life. Had Munot not given plasma, it would have been difficult to save my mother’s life,” said Sonawane.