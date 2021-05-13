One dead, 9 injured eatery gas blast

Riyadh: One person lost his life and 9 others were injured in a gas cylinder explosion in a restaurant in Saudi Arabia. The explosion took place due to a leak in the gas cylinder. The incident took place at a restaurant in Al Khobar region in Saudi Arabia .

Six of the injured were hospitalised. In this two are in critical condition. Nearby buildings, including an Indian food restaurant, were also damaged due to the blast. The blast took place as the employees were gone outside as the eatery was closed due to Eid Al Fitr holiday.