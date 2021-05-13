Pockets were empty but smile was always there: Kapil Sharma on 23-yr-old picture

Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma shared a throwback picture from his college days which looks pretty different from the popular face that the TV industry and fans have known for years now. Along with the picture on Instagram, he wrote, “Just found this 23 years old pic, it was just after finishing the performance of our play #Azaadi” in the youth festival of shri “guru Nanak dev university”.I removed my beard n clicked a photo with my colleagues, clicking a photo was such a luxury in those days that I didn’t even realize gum is still there on my face.”

The star added, “Missing those days, pockets were always empty but smile was always there, jus thought to share with u guys. Hope u all r well n safe ??? #staysafe #stayhome #old #memories #college #hinducollegeamritsar #gurunanakdevuniversity #gndu #gnduamritsar.”

Kapil Sharma is now gearing up for a Netflix show. The project was recently announced alongside Netflix India’s slate for this year. A release date, however, is yet to be announced.