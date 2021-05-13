Rocket hits Indian woman’s residence in Israel, she dies during video call with husband

Israel: An Indian woman named Soumaya Santhosh, who was working in Israel has been killed in a Hamas rocket attack at Ashkelon on Tuesday.

A family member of Soumaya Santhosh said the rocket fell on her residence in the city of Ashkelon while she was talking to her husband Santhosh over a video call in the evening, who is in Kerala. Santhosh’s brother Saji said, “My brother heard a huge sound during the video call. Suddenly the phone got disconnected. Then we immediately contacted fellow Malayalees working there. Thus we came to know about the incident”.

Soumya Santosh (31) worked as a caregiver attending to an elderly woman at a house in the southern Israeli coastal city of Ashkelon. She is from Kerala’s Idukki district. Ashkelon, which borders the Gaza Strip, has come under massive fire from the Palestinian terrorists.

Soumya was reportedly living in Israel for the past seven years. She has a nine-year-old son whom she had left with her husband in Kerala. Soumya is the daughter of former Kanjikuzhy panchayat members Satish and Savithri. Her last visit to Kerala was in 2017.

On Tuesday, Ron Malka, Israel’s ambassador took to Twitter to condole the Indian woman’s death. He said, “On behalf of the state of Israel, I convey heartfelt condolences to the family of Soumya Santosh, murdered by Hamas indiscriminate terror attack on innocent lives. Our hearts are crying with her 9-years-old son that lost his mother in this cruel terrorist attack”.

Newly-elected MLA and Nationalist Congress Kerala leader Mani C Kappan condemned the incident and wrote on Facebook. He said thousands of Keralites working in Israel were living in fear. He also sought the intervention of the central and state governments.