Still lost without you mom: Arjun Kapoor on completing 9 years in Bollywood

Bollywood Actor Arjun Kapoor remembered his late mother on Monday and wrote a note on Instagram while sharing a throwback picture of both. Arjun lost his mother, producer Mona Shourie Kapoor, in March 2012. Arjun said he is still lost without his mother’s presence and also talked about completing nine years in the film industry.

Along with a throwback, candid picture, Arjun wrote, “Yesterday was Mother’s Day I hated every bit of it… Tomorrow is 9 years of me being an actor but I’m still lost without you Mom. Just like in this picture I hope ur smiling watching over me & u got my back…”

Many Bollywood stars, friends, followers commented and drop love over the post. Sanjay Kapoor, Mohit Marwah, Ananya Birla, Guneet Monga, Vikram Phadnis, and Tanuj Garg dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Arjun Kapoor has recently seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, and will be seen next in the Netflix film, Sardar Ka Grandson. He also has Bhoot Police and Ek Villain Returns in the pipeline.