UPSC announces its decision regarding civil services preliminary examination

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission has announced its decision regarding the Civil Service Examination 2021. The Union Public Service Commission decided to postpone the examination. The examination was scheduled on June 27. The decision was taken as the coronavirus infection is surging in the country.

UPSC has announced that the examination will be held on October 10. The IAS 2021 notification was issued on March 4. The last date to apply for the IAS 2021 exam was March 24. The IAS 2021 notification was issued for 712 vacancies. Last year the UPSC IAS prelims exam was scheduled for May 31, but it was postponed to October 4 .

“Due to the prevailing conditions caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Union Public Service Commission has deferred the civil services (preliminary) examination, 2021, which was scheduled to be held on 27th June 2021. Now, this examination will be held on 10th October 2021,” a statement issued by the commission said.