Will be delivered: Sonu Sood to Harbhajan Singh minutes after he requests Remdesivir

As India fight against the second wave of the virus, the Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been doing his best to make sure proper help is provided to the needy. He helps thousands every minute. Here Sonu Sood responded to an urgent call made by Harbhajan Singh on Twitter.

On Twitter, Harbhajan Singh tweeted, “remdesiver injection required (urgent) Hospital- Basappa hospital near Aishwarya fort, chitradurga, Karnatka”, along with contact number.

Sonu Sood comes to Harbhajan Singh’s rescue minutes after the cricketer makes an urgent call seeking an injection, at a hospital in Karnataka. Sonu Sood replied to the tweet and wrote, “Bhaji..will be delivered.”

Later on the same day, Harbhajan Singh expressed gratitude to Sood in a tweet, “Thank you my brother..may god bless you with more strength”.