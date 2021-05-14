Ajith Kumar donates 25 lakh to Tamil Nadu CM’s Covid relief fund

Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar had donated Rs 25 lakh to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Covid Relief Fund via bank transfer today on May 14.

After Chief Minister MK Stalin, recently urged people to donate generously to the government’s Covid-19 relief fund, many of the Kollywood stars have come forward to contribute to help in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ajith Kumar’s manager, Suresh Chandra, revealed the news on his Twitter handle. He wrote, “Shri Ajith Kumar had donated twenty-five lakhs to the Chief Minister relief fund today via bank transfer.”

On the work front, Ajith Kumar was last seen in Nerkonda Paarvai, a Tamil remake of critically acclaimed Pink. Recently, he is busy shooting for Valimai, which is being directed by H Vinoth.