American Tv series “Friends Reunion” has a interesting set of guest stars

The internet is in a frenzy about Friends coming back and we don’t blame it! The long-awaited reunion episode is finally releasing this month, can somebody pinch us?

The show will bring back the original cast but that’s not all, they also announced that some of our favourite guest stars will be making a comeback.

Guests, both old and new, will be seen in this special. The list includes famous names like David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai.

While some names on this list left us surprised, (hello, BTS and Malala?) others made fans nostalgic. Christina Pickles and Elliott Gould played Ross and Monica’s parents in the show and Larry Hankin was a neighbour, Mr. Heckles.

Thomas Lennon was a part of Friends Season 5 as Randall, remember Joey’s identical hand twin? Yup, him. And Maggie Wheeler was the much-loved / hated, Janice.

Tom Selleck was Richard Burke, Monica’s love interest and Reese Witherspoon guest-starred as Rachel’s younger sister, Jill. And who can forget James Michael Tyler, who was in 150 of the total 236 episodes, as Central Perk manager, Gunther.

The Friends Reunion episode is all set to release on May 27, 2021, via HBO Max.