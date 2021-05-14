Bhopal: Covid-19 patient raped by nurse in a hospital, died in 24 hours

Bhopal: A male nurse at a government hospital in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, raped a Covid-19 patient, the police said on Thursday. Following which she dies within 24 hours. The 43-year-old woman was under treatment for Covid infection at the Bhopal Memorial Hospital and Research Centre on April 6.

The woman made a complaint about the incident and soon after, her condition worsened. She also named the accused in a statement to a doctor, who was Santosh Ahirwar.

According to the sources, the woman was moved to a ventilator after her condition worsened. She breathed her last in the evening itself. As the woman reported her distress to the doctor, a case was filed at the Nishatpura police station.

As per the words of the Senior police officer, Irshad Wali, the woman had made a request to the police, not to reveal her identity and the incident to anyone. Wali added, “That is why the information was not shared with anyone except the investigating team. ”

As per reports, the woman was supposedly raped by a 24-year-old male nurse, was suspended for drinking on duty.

The woman was a survivor of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy. Following her death, the association of victims of the disaster has written a strong letter to authorities flagging the “pathetic condition of COVID wards” at the Bhopal Memorial Hospital Research Centre (BMHRC).