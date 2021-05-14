Big B Amitabh bachan buys 50 oxygen concentrators from Poland

Amitabh Bachchan recently shared that he has bought 50 oxygen concentrators from Poland ‘in hour of need’. In his latest blog post, he provided an update about the efforts he has made in aiding the fight against Covid-19.

Amitabh has a special connection with Poland and especially Wroclaw, a city that had honoured his late father eminent Hindi poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan. In October 2020, he had shared a glimpse of a square in Wroclaw that has been named after his father. He had called it a moment of immense pride for his family as well as for India.

The general call from the places that were in need of help had been for the urgent need of Oxygen Concentrators. These are and were difficult to procure and when he was not getting any immediate source to acquire them, his friend and the Indian Consul in Wroclaw stepped forward with the name and details of a Polish Company that was making them and he immediately placed an order for 50 Oxygen Concentrators.

50 concentrators shall be shipped out on 15th of May.In a few days Amitabh Bachchan will be buying another 50 hopefully of the 10 litre ones and donate them to a Hospital with proper medical care.

On Thursday itself he already sent 10 ventilators to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and municipal hospitals in Mumbai.The balance 10 should be in by the 25th and they shall also be distributed to some more Hospitals in need of them Bachchan conveyed.