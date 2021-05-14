Britain hopes alive for in-person COP26 Climate Summit

Britain still plans to hold an in-person global climate summit in Glasgow later this year despite the pandemic, the event’s president said Friday, calling it the planet’s “last hope” of averting catastrophe. COP26 will gather climate negotiators from 196 countries and the European Union, along with businesses, experts and world leaders in the Scottish city between November 1-12.

There has been growing speculation the landmark summit that is, the biggest climate talks since the 2015 Paris negotiation, could be held virtually as coronavirus continues to ravage countries around the world. Some fear swathes of delegates may be unable to attend in person due to outbreaks. But British lawmaker and COP26 president Alok Sharma said in a keynote speech Friday that heralding six months until the event’s conclusion, the UK government would persevere with holding a physical gathering.

COP26 was originally scheduled for November 2020 but was pushed back due to the pandemic.

In his wide-ranging speech setting out the UK’s priorities for the summit, Sharma warned it must be the moment all countries coalesce around firm plans to keep temperature rises below 1.5 degrees celsius. Scientists say any increases beyond this will trigger uncontrollable climate change.

The COP26 head warned the world was still not on track to limit warming to 2C, let alone 1.5C, which was the figure agreed in the Paris agreement. That deal committed nations to resubmit their emissions cutting plans — known as NDCs — every five years with enhanced green ambition. Sharma noted all G7 nations now have 2030 emissions reduction targets, aligned with 2050 net zero aims, but conceded “there is much, much more to be done”.