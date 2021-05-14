Centre to sell Sovereign Gold Bonds, Issue pricing

The Central government has started the process of borrowing with the launch of sovereign gold bonds in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday.

The Central government has issued Sovereign Gold Bonds in six tranches between May and September 2021.

The subscription date for the Series-I bond for FY 22 is between May 17-May 21. And, the date of issuance is May 25.

The date of subscription for the second tranches is (May 24-May28); for the third tranche (May 31-June 4); for the fourth tranche (July 12-July 16); for the fifth tranche ( August 9-August 13), and for the sixth tranche ( August 30-September 3).

The sovereign gold bond will provide an assured return of 2.50% per annum payable semi-annually on the nominal value.