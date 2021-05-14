CM Pinarayi Vijayan writes to PM Modi asking for medical oxygen amidst weather warnings

Thiruvananthapuram: In the wake of the warning of cyclone and rain in Kerala, Kerala has asked the Centre to provide more medical oxygen immediately. The CM said in a letter to the Prime Minister that 300 tonnes of medical oxygen should be made available to Kerala immediately.

The Chief Minister has written to the Prime Minister seeking more medical oxygen in the wake of weather warnings of cyclones and heavy rains on May 14 and 15. It has also demanded that the daily oxygen supply be increased to 450 tonnes.

Kerala has the capacity to produce 212.34 tonnes of oxygen per day. Daily demand may rise to 423.6 tonnes over the next three days as the number of covid patients requiring oxygen rises significantly. The current oxygen stock in the hospitals in Kerala is not enough even for 24 hours. In this situation, the help of the Center is essential, he said.

Power supply to oxygen plants and filling stations may be disrupted due to wind and rain. The CM also said that road traffic may be disrupted as oxygen supply may be disrupted.

Kerala follows all the decisions of the Empowered Group of the Central Government regarding the supply of oxygen. The CM said in the letter that despite the deteriorating condition of Kerala, medical oxygen was being provided to other states as per the central directives.