Covid-19 Inoculation for 45+ group halted in the State for three days

Gujarat: The state government has stopped the Covid-19 vaccination drive for those above 45 for three days. The vaccination drive will resume in all the 33 districts on May 17. The decision was taken due to new guidelines that the government will be released soon in which the scheduled second dose will be rescheduled as per the latest guidelines. The government will inform people in the 45 plus age group about the revised schedule soon.

As per the revised schedule, vaccination will continue for people in the age group of 18 to 45 who have already registered themselves and received an SMS. The decision was taken on Friday after the Centre announced that the second dose of Covishield can be administered 12 to 16 weeks after the first dose.