Covid-19 vaccination: Things to be kept in mind after vaccinating

New Delhi: The only way to solve the current Covid-19 crisis is vaccination. By getting the COVID-19 vaccine, one not only protects himself/herself but also his/her loved ones, his/her community and the world. India’s COVID-19 vaccination drive which is the largest in the world is in progress, and on May 1, it was extended to cover those above 18 years of age.
The good news is that on Thursday (May 14), according to the government the total number of COVID-19 vaccine shots administered in the country neared the 18 crore mark. Here are some important things to be remembered after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.
- Be sure that you don’t feel any immediate reactions after taking the shot. Severe reactions, immediately after the shot are rare, but a watch for them must be kept.
- Vaccines are made from the same pathogens that cause infections, which will help you to develop immunity without diseasing you. But, some people, after getting vaccinated, may develop minor health complications including fever, chills headache, fatigue, muscle pain and diarrhoea. Don’t panic; it is normal. Except if these health problems continue for more than a few days, contact a doctor.
- Don’t miss the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine after getting the first dose. According to the health experts, our body generates antibody response to build effective and lasting immunity only after you take both shots of the vaccine. Hence, it is strongly advised to take the second shot.
- Immunity against coronavirus infection is not immediately developed taking COVID-19 vaccine shot. Your body’s defence system, after you complete the two-dose vaccination, takes around two to three weeks to make you immune to the deadly pathogen. So, be patient.
- The last most important thing to keep in mind is that you can get a COVID-19 infection even after getting vaccinated. Vaccination protects you from severe illness. Hence, you must continue strictly adhering to COVID-appropriate behaviour.
