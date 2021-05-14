Covid vaccine: Nearly 180 mn vaccine administered in India till now

New Delhi: By Thursday, May 13, India had given nearly 180 million coronavirus vaccine doses. The government has revised the gap between the two doses of Covishield, those who have taken the first dose of Covishield should wait for 12-16 weeks before taking the second shot, and also assured that the country would get over 2 billion vaccine shots by December.

In the meantime, by Thursday 8 pm, 179,177,029 vaccine doses had been administered in India. This includes 9,616,697 healthcare workers who have had their first dose and 6,602,553 who have got their second dose as well. As many as 14,314,563 frontline workers have had their first dose while 8,112,476 have got their second dose too.

People belonging to 45-59-year age group, 56,582,401 people have got their first dose and another 8,514,552 have had their second dose as well. In the 60+ category, 54,232,598 people have been administered their first dose while 17,286,501 have had their second dose as well.

In the second phase of 18-44 year age group, 437,192 beneficiaries received their first dose of Covid vaccine on Thursday and cumulatively, 3,914,688 of this age group have been vaccinated across 32 states and Union Territories.

A total of 1,975,176 vaccine doses were administered by evening. Of this, 1,010,856 beneficiaries were vaccinated with the first dose and 964,320 beneficiaries received their second dose as well.

Dr Reddy’s, the Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company, on Friday, declared the soft launch of Sputnik V vaccine, adding that it would cost Rs 995.40 per shot.