Doctor dies of Covid-19, a week after delivery

Hyderabad: A young woman doctor in Telangana lost the battle to Corona a week after delivery. On Wednesday, 31-year-old Dr. Farha Niloufer succumbed to the virus at Princess Esra Hospital in the old city of Hyderabad. The doctor at the Government Sector Hospital in Gajwel worked continuously during the epidemic and did not take advantage of maternity leave despite the suggestions of his friends and colleagues.

Dr. Farha was working in the outpatient (OPD) department and was also on Covid vaccination duty. She was found corona positive about 10 days ago, after which the doctor was admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad. From Shadan Institute of Medical Sciences, she did her MBBS and MD in Pediatrics from Nilofar Hospital, Hyderabad. An assistant professor in pediatrics, she was posted as a clinical associate at Gagewell’s Area Hospital.

The death of the young doctor has shaken the medical fraternity. According to Professor Hima Bindu of Kakatiya Medical College, Warangal, Dr. Farha died of corona. Three days ago she was put on a ventilator. “She was a very talented, dynamic, and energetic doctor and a very dedicated pediatrician,” said Hima Bindu.

Telangana has so far lost 21 doctors to Covid during the second wave of the epidemic.