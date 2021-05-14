Exchange of rocket fire continues between Israel and Palestine

The decades-old Israel-Palestine conflict has flared up yet again with two sides launching air attacks at each other. As hostilities enter the fifth day, with no sign of abating, the death toll is on a constant rise.

Israel fired artillery and mounted extensive air strikes on Friday against a network of Palestinian militant tunnels under Gaza that it dubbed “the Metro,” amid persistent rocket attacks on Israeli towns.A woman and her three children were killed during the Israeli operation and that their bodies were recovered from the rubble of their home.

In northern and eastern parts of Gaza, the sound of artillery fire and explosions echoed early on Friday.Many families living near the border left their homes, some seeking shelter at United Nations-run schools.160 aircraft as well as artillery and armored units, “not inside the Gaza Strip,” had taken part in what is called the largest operation against a specific target since the fighting began.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed tension on Thursday that the campaign “will take more time”. Gaza’s most powerful militant group, must be dealt a strong deterring blow before any cease-fire.

The hostilities have fueled tension between Israeli Jews and the country’s 21 percent Arab minority who live alongside them in some communities.Violence continued overnight in mixed communities of Arabs and Jews.Over the past several days, synagogues were attacked and fighting broke out on the streets of some towns, prompting Israel’s president to warn of civil war.

The UN Security Council will publicly discuss the worsening violence between Israel and Palestinian militants on Sunday.Truce efforts by Egypt, Qatar and the United Nations had yet to deliver a sign of progress.The Israeli military has put the number of militants killed in Israeli attacks at between 80 and 90.So far, some 1,800 rockets have been fired at Israel, of which 430 fell short in the Gaza Strip or malfunctioned.