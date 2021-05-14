Four arrested for trying to extort money from factory owner in Delhi

Delhi: Four persons have been arrested from west Delhi’s Nangloi area for trying to extort Rs 1 lakh from a factory owner by impersonating as the official of the sub-divisional magistrate. They were demanding Rs 1 lakh from the factory owner as his employees were caught not wearing masks. The accused has been identified as Anil Verma (36), Govind Kumar (35), Suman (29), and Priti Bhardwaj (30).

A senior police officer said, “We received information on May 12 from one Pradeep Panchal, owner of a transformer radiator manufacturing factory, who alleged that six persons came to his factory, posing as the SDM office staff and were asking for one lakh rupee as fine as some of his factory workers were not wearing masks. Police immediately rushed to Panchal’s factory and asked them to show their identification cards”. Two of them managed to escape after police entered the factory and police found that they were negotiating with the factory owner and asked him to give Rs 20,000 for not issuing any challan and filing an adverse report against them.

Police have recovered several fake i-cards, One car, and Rs 12,000 cash from their possession. An officer said, “Police found that they had made one similar attempt a few days ago in a factory in the Rohini area, but could not succeed”.