Indu Jain, Times Group Chairperson passes away at 84

Indu Jain, Times Group chairperson passes away on Thursday due to Covid-related complications at the age of 84. She breathed her last in Delhi. A lifelong philanthropist, one of her last wishes was to donate her organs. Sadly, the complications caused by coronavirus meant that the wish could not be fulfilled, the sources said.

As tributes poured in for her from friends, admirers, statesmen, captains of industry, and spiritual masters, spoke fondly of her unquenched youthful spirit, zest for life, and determination to make the world a better place. She evolved a distinctive leadership style, characterized by compassion and inclusiveness, that helped propel the group to new heights after becoming chairman of the Times Group in 1999. With sustainable development and transformational change as its key goals, she set up The Times Foundation in 2000, one of India’s most respected non-profits provides community services and runs the Times Relief Fund to offer assistance with cyclones, earthquakes, floods, epidemics, and other crises.

She was the founder president of FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO), established in 1983 to promote entrepreneurship and professional excellence among women in India. She also served as chairperson of Bharatiya Jnanpith Trust from 1999, founded in 1944 by Sahu Shanti Prasad Jain, her father-in-law, to promote literature in Indian languages.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief over the demise of the legend, PM tweeted, “Saddened by the demise of Times Group Chairperson Smt. Indu Jain Ji. She will be remembered for her community service initiatives, passion towards India’s progress and deep-rooted interest in our culture. I recall my interactions with her. Condolences to her family. Om Shanti”.

Saddened by the demise of Times Group Chairperson Smt. Indu Jain Ji. She will be remembered for her community service initiatives, passion towards India’s progress and deep-rooted interest in our culture. I recall my interactions with her. Condolences to her family. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 13, 2021

She received many honors, including the Padma Bhushan in 2016. She also addressed the United Nations at the Millennium World Peace Summit in 2000.