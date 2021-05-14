Lion found Covid-19 positive at Nahargarh Biological Park

Jaipur: The second wave of Corona infection in the country has created devastating effects on human life. After humans, now corona infection is also spreading in animals.

After 8 Asiatic lions were corona positive in City Zoo of Hyderabad now a source has been revealed about the Asiatic Lion Tripur being corona positive in Nahargarh Biological Park in Jaipur.

Initially, the Nahargarh Biological Park administration denied receiving reports of Tripur being Covid positive, but shortly after, the administration issued a press note confirming the Lion being Corona positive based on the IVRI Bareilly report which was sent to Indian Veterinary Research Institute by the forest department. At the same time, samples of white tiger Chinu, lioness star, and panther Krishna will be sent to IVRI Bareilly for re-examination, although the officials of Nahargarh Biological Park along with Asiatic Lion Tripur have claimed to be fully healthy with other wildlife.

In the Nahargarh Biological Park, along with sanitization, a special diet is being given to all wildlife. Medicines are also being given to increase the immunity of wildlife.