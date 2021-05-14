Mollywood actor P C George passes away

Kochi: Malayalam actor PC George, has died in a private hospital in Kochi where he was being treated for age-related ailments. He was 74. George is noted for his impressive villain roles in over 68 films including Chanakyan, Arthavam, Innale etc – his cast of Prayikkara Achan being the most memorable. George was a police officer by career and took flings with acting on the side.

The funeral will be done this evening at St. Joseph Bethlehem Church in his home village of Karukutty, Thrissur.

Survived by Wife: Kochu Mary 3 Children: Kankambili, Kanchana and Soban Rijo.