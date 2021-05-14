Perfect batting by elephant: See what Sehwag and Michael Vaughan had to say about this video

The video of an elephant playing cricket is becoming viral on social media. Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag and former England captain Michael Vaughan shared it on their social media pages.

In the video, an elephant is seen playing cricket with a group of youths. The elephant is holding the bat in its trunk. When the bowler bowls the ball, the elephant strikes it pretty well. Watching the game it is clear that the elephant is an ‘experienced player’

Sehwag captioned the video:

“Inside out over covers. Trunk eye coordination peak. Classic from #Gannu #cricket #incredible.”

Former England captain Michael Vaughan was also amazed by the video. He Tweeted:

“Surely the Elephant has an English passport !!”

This video seems to be shot somewhere in Kerala. But the location is not known. Many other elephants are also seen in the video.