Recovering covid? Here are 10 teas which will help your immune system

First of all, it’s important to note that true “tea” all comes from the same plant; the Camellia sinensis.

The classification of this tea depends on how the plant’s tea leaves are prepared and processed.

There are five true teas;

Black tea

Green tea

Oolong tea

Pu-erh tea

White tea

However, in modern times it is not only these traditional teas that enjoy popularity.

There is a wide range of herbal drinks made from flowers, grains, leaves, and even mushrooms.

Although they do not fit the true definition of “tea”, it is the name by which most people know them.

1. Barley Tea

Barley tea enjoys most popularity in the East, and it’s a staple drink in China, Japan, and Korea.

In Japan, it goes by the name ‘mugicha’ and Koreans call it ‘boricha’; many families drink it on a daily basis. The drink is made by toasting barley, and then boiling it for approximately 20 minutes.

Traditionally served cold with ice, it is especially popular as a summer drink and many people drink it like water.?The tea has recently enjoyed greater worldwide popularity, and it is easy to find online or in specialist stores.

Since the tea is a grain-infusion made with roasted barley, it is not a “true” tea.

In regard to flavor, it tastes nutty, smoky and slightly bitter. There is very limited research on potential health effects of the drink.

2. Black Tea

Made with the leaves of the Camellia sinensis plant, black tea is a true tea.

It’s also one of the most popular drinks in the world, particularly so in Great Britain and Ireland. In fact, Brits drink approximately 165 million cups of black tea every single day.

Due to the slightly bitter and astringent taste, many people enjoy the drink together with a small amount of milk.

3. Chaga Tea

Many mushrooms have medicinal properties, but have you ever tried mushroom tea?

If not, you may want to?look into Chaga mushroom tea.

This particular drink originates in the Russian/Siberian region, and the ‘Chaga’ mushroom is native to much of Northern and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

Chaga mushrooms are a type of fungus that grows on birch trees, and making them into tea simply involves boiling a piece of the dried mushroom.

It is a common daily drink in Siberia, and people believe it has important health and longevity benefits.

4. Chai Tea

Chai is a combination of black tea, steamed milk, and various Indian herbs and spices.

These spices typically include cinnamon, cardamom, cloves, and ginger, among others.

Depending on the specific tea and spices used, the flavor of chai tea can vary quite a lot. However, it’s generally creamy, a little spicy, and it has a warming feeling while drinking it.

That said, the health properties of chai tea can be either positive or negative depending on?where?you drink it.

A traditional style chai tea is relatively healthy.

Chai tea will provide much of the same benefits as black tea, with the high polyphenol content of the spices an added bonus.

5. Chamomile Tea

Chamomile tea comes from the edible flowers of the matricaria chamomilla plant, otherwise known as chamomile.

This particular drink has a reputation for being a good bedtime beverage, and manufacturers claim it helps to relax our body.

It is one of the most popular types of tea and it pairs a mild bitterness with a light, floral, and slightly sweet taste.

Research into chamomile demonstrates that it may function as a relaxant, and it also shows promise for helping to treat anxiety.

Furthermore, randomized controlled trials suggest that chamomile may help people to overcome sleep quality problems

6. Chrysanthemum Tea

Chrysanthemums are flowering plants that originate in East Asia, and we can mainly find them in China.

The flowers of this family of plants can vary in color, but they are edible and we can cultivate their leaves to make chrysanthemum tea.

Like all flower teas, chrysanthemum has a floral aroma alongside a light and slightly sweet flavor.

Traditionally seen as a herbal medicine in the East, people believe the drink has anti-inflammatory properties.

7. Dandelion Tea

For those of you with a garden, you can probably spot some dandelions from time to time.

They grow almost everywhere, but did you know you can eat them too?

Dandelions are edible, and dandelion salads and dandelion tea are both popular options. Tea made from dandelion leaves is very light and mild, with a slight floral taste.

However, there is another dandelion drink known as ‘dandelion coffee’.

To make this particular “tea”, the production process calls for the roasting of the dandelion’s roots.

Interestingly, this drink looks (and tastes) a little bit like coffee, and some people even use it as a coffee substitute.

8. Essiac Tea

Essiac tea is a traditional drink of the Ojibwa, a North American Indian tribe also known as the Chippewa.

It has a slightly bitter, grassy kind of flavor. It’s not a tea I’d call enjoyable, but it doesn’t taste too bad either.

The big claim about this tea is that it can help to treat cancer.

A quick look at the evidence shows that the tea has anti-inflammatory and DNA-protective properties.

However, the evidence for the tea being able to help with cancer is underwhelming.

9. Green Tea

Another true tea, and one which has numerous evidence-based health benefits.

Green tea originated in China where it has been popular for millenia. While black tea is the popular choice in the Western world, green tea dominates the East, especially in Japan.

There are many different varieties of green tea too, some of which we will feature in this guide. The more popular kinds include sencha, genmaicha, and matcha.

Green tea is very healthy, and it is one of the most research-backed foods/drinks in the world.

Specifically, systematic reviews suggest that regular green tea consumption might help to reduce cancer risk, reduce blood pressure, reduce insulin resistance, and increase glycemic control.

Much of the beneficial properties of green tea come from the catechin content, which is a type of polyphenol.

Just one thing; watch out for the sugary latte versions of the drink in popular cafes. These should not be considered as healthy, and they usually contain 10+ teaspoons of sugar.

10. Hibiscus Tea

Otherwise known as Agua De Jamaica, hibiscus is a tea made from the dried petals of the roselle flower.

Resembling the flower’s color, hibiscus tea is a dark blood-red, and it has a tart flavor and a flowery smell.

One of the reasons for the sour taste is the high acid content of hibiscus, with the tea containing malic, tartaric, citric, and ascorbic acids. In fact, the composition of hibiscus tea is 24% acidic.

Hibiscus supplies some decent nutritional properties too, and it is a good source of vitamin C and a variety of anthocyanin polyphenols.

A wealth of research shows that hibiscus tea is effective at reducing both systolic and diastolic blood pressure.