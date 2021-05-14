Superstar Rajinikanth receives second dose of Covid-19 vaccine

On Wednesday, superstar Rajinikanth took his second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in Chennai hospital.

Rajnikanth’s daughter, Soundarya Rajinikanth shared the photo of her father taking the shot from medical personnel on Twitter.

Along with the photo, she wrote, “Our Thalaivar gets his vaccine Thumbs up Let us fight and win this war against Coronavirus together #ThalaivarVaccinated #TogetherWeCan #MaskOn #StayHomeStaySafe (sic)”.

https://twitter.com/soundaryaarajni/status/1392763799329939458?s=20

Riaz Ahmed, Rajinikanth’s publicist confirmed that the actor took the second dose of the Covid-19 at a private hospital in Chennai.

A small clarification: #Thalaivar took the vaccination at the hospital!?? https://t.co/bc7KcDUUIA — RIAZ K AHMED (@RIAZtheboss) May 13, 2021

On the work front, Annaatthe is the upcoming film of the superstar. He returned to Chennai after completing the shooting at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. Rajinikanth will start dubbing for Annaatthe soon in Chennai. The film is reportedly going to release later this year if the pandemic is over.