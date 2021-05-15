Body of Kerala nurse killed in Israel reaches India

The mortal remains of Soumya Santhosh, a Kerala nurse who was killed on Tuesday in a rocket attack in the Israeli city of Ashkelon, reached Delhi on Saturday on a special aircraft from Israel, said Union Minister V. Muraleedharan.

The Minister said, “It was received by me. The Charge De-Affairs at the Israel Embassy in Delhi Rony Yedidia also paid her last respects. The body will now be moved to her hometown in Kerala through the Kochi airport.” He tweeted, “With a heavy heart, received the mortal remains of Ms. Soumya Santhosh in Delhi and paid my last respects. CDA of Israel Embassy @RonyYedidia also joined. I empathise with the pain and sufferings of the family of Ms. Soumya. More strength to them.”

The aircraft carrying her body left from Ben-Gurion airport at around 7 PM on Friday and reached Delhi Saturday morning. The body will arrive in Kochi, Saturday evening and from there it will reach her home in Idukki, by night and the funeral is scheduled for Sunday.

Soumya has been working in Israel for the past nine years and she last visited her home in Idukki four years back. Recalling the incident, her husband, Santhosh said they were speaking on a video call and suddenly he heard a huge noise and there was no answer from the other side and later he was informed that she along with a few others were killed.