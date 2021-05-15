Covid-19: Tamil Nadu tightens lockdown, announces fresh restrictions

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday published fresh restraints, including a two-hour cut in duration for the working of vegetable and provision stores, in the state, as the Covid cases in Tamil Nadu are nearing 2 lakh.

From May 17 onwards, he had also made e-registration compulsory for inter and intra district travel and also for those coming from abroad and other states.

From May 10, the state that has been registering 30,000 fresh cases every day is already under a two-week lockdown.

On Thursday, Many leaders of all legislature parties determined to tighten the restrictions.

Stalin said due to “unavoidable reasons”, the new restrictions (from 4 am on Saturday till 4 am on May 24) are being executed.

The state reported 31,892 fresh virus cases, on Friday, while the active caseload reached 1,95,339.

Full cooperation of the people is requested by the CM to tackle the pandemic. “The virus spread can be contained only if people fully follow the lockdown norms,” he said, PTI reported.

What’s allowed, what’s not: