Covid-19: Tamil Nadu tightens lockdown, announces fresh restrictions

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday published fresh restraints, including a two-hour cut in duration for the working of vegetable and provision stores, in the state, as the Covid cases in Tamil Nadu are nearing 2 lakh.
From May 17 onwards, he had also made e-registration compulsory for inter and intra district travel and also for those coming from abroad and other states.
From May 10, the state that has been registering 30,000 fresh cases every day is already under a two-week lockdown.
On Thursday, Many leaders of all legislature parties determined to tighten the restrictions.
Stalin said due to “unavoidable reasons”, the new restrictions (from 4 am on Saturday till 4 am on May 24) are being executed.
The state reported 31,892 fresh virus cases, on Friday, while the active caseload reached 1,95,339.
Full cooperation of the people is requested by the CM to tackle the pandemic. “The virus spread can be contained only if people fully follow the lockdown norms,” he said, PTI reported.
What’s allowed, what’s not:
- Outlets selling vegetables, fish and meat, and provision stores would be permitted to be open only till 10 am as against the current practice of noon. No other shops shall be allowed to function.
- Online ordering and delivery -e-commerce firms- services can work between (6 am to 10 am and between 2 pm and 6 pm) to deliver essential commodities including groceries, fish and meat.
- ATMs, fuel pumps, medical shops (both allopathic and Indian systems of medicine) would function as usual.
- Tea shops, pavement shops selling vegetables, flowers and fruits, which were earlier permitted to function till noon, would remain shut from Saturday.
- Night curfew (from 10 pm to 4 am) and Sunday lockdown constraints would also continue.
- The CM advised people to buy essential items like vegetables only in their neighbourhood and not to go to faraway places. Those who attempt shall be stopped by authorities, he said.
- Officials are asked to temporarily shift fish and meat stalls from their present locations to various places (like spacious open grounds) to avoid crowding.
