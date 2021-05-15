Covid-19 updates: 3,43,144 fresh COVID-19 cases in India

According to the Union Health Ministry data, India has recorded over 3.40 lakh new cases of coronavirus infection on Friday, May 14, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,40,46,809. The COVID-19 active caseload is 37,04,893 which now comprises 15.41 percent of the total infections. The recovery rate is 83.50 percent. The data updated at 8 am showed, a total of 3,43,144 new infections were registered in a day, while the death count increased to 2,62,317 with 4,000 daily new fatalities.

Meanwhile, on Friday WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, India’s COVID-19 situation remains hugely concerning, with several states continuing to see a worrying number of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths, warning that the pandemic’s second year will be “far more deadly” than the first for the world.