Covid-19 updates: Maharashtra reported 39,923 fresh Covid-19 cases

On Friday, according to the State Health Department’s bulletin, Maharashtra reported 39,923 new Covid-19 cases, a drop of nearly 2,659 infections from a day ago and 695 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the caseload and death toll to 53,09,215, and 79,552 respectively. The number of new infections on Friday dipped below 40,000 for the first time since March 31 when 39,544 cases had been recorded. As many as 53,249 recoveries were recorded on Friday taking the total recoveries to 47,07,980. The recovery rate is currently at 88.68 percent.

The capital city Mumbai reported a daily Covid-19 caseload with 1,657 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the caseload to 6,85,705. The city’s death toll has climbed to 14,138 as 62 more people succumbed to the disease on Friday.