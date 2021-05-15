‘Cyclone Tauktae’: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold review meeting

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on today will hold a review meeting to discuss about the Cyclone Tauktae. Top officials and the members of National Disaster Management Authority will attend the meeting.

Earlier the national weather forecasting agency, Indian Meteorological Department informed that the deep depression intensified into a Cyclonic Storm ‘Tauktae’ over the Lakshadweep area and adjoining southeast and the east-central Arabian Sea on Saturday. This depression will intensify into a cyclonic storm over the next 12 hours.

Also Read: ‘Complete lockdown’ for 15 days from May 16 announced

The cyclone is expected to cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Naliya on Tuesday aftenoon. More than 50 teams of the NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) are on duty in five states – Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Maharashtra.