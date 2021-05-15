Delhi reports less than 10,000 fresh Covid-19 cases for the first time in over a month

New Delhi: According to a health bulletin by the Delhi government, on Friday, Delhi reported 8,506 new COVID-19 cases, the first time in over a month that the number of new cases is below the 10,000 mark. The positivity rate has come down to 12.40 percent, which is the lowest since April 12. The total case count in the city stands at 13,80,981 and it has 71,794 active cases. The city reported 289 deaths in the last 24 hours. The death toll in the national capital now stands at 20,907. The cumulative fatality rate is at 1.51 percent.

A total of 68,575 tests including 54,042 RT-PCR/CBNAAT/True Nat test and 14,533 Rapid antigen tests were conducted in the national capital in the last 24 hours. The cumulative number of tests conducted in Delhi stands at 1,81,69,856.

Delhi has been under a lockdown since April 19 in view of a surge in COVID-19 infections. The lockdown has been extended till May 17. Delhi’s health minister Satyendar Jain warned that it is no time to lower the guard.

Jain said in a press briefing on Friday that the positivity rate has substantially reduced from the highest of 36% last month. “This declining trend has been observed from April 24. However, we cannot afford complacency yet, and must strictly follow Covid-appropriate behavior,” he said.