Family of 11 dies after van falls into canal

Lahore: In a tragic incident, at least 11 people were killed after a passenger van fell in the Mianwali Canal. The accident took place n Khanqah Dogran area of Sheikhupura district in Punjab province in Pakistan. The deceased include seven children, three women and a man belonging to the same family.

Also Read: 557 new recoveries reported in Qatar

The family was going to Khanqah Dogran from Gujranwala district. As per eye witnesses, the driver failed to control the over speeding vehicle at the bank of the canal. Police and rescue teams had recovered the bodies of the victims.