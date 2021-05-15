Gulf country to continue entry ban on expats

Kuwait City: A gulf country may continue the entry ban imposed on expats and visitors. Kuwait may continue the entry ban imposed on visitors. This was reported by Kuwaiti media citing top officials. Kuwaiti media reported that the Kuwait Cabinet has yet not taken a decision to lift the ban.

At present, Kuwaiti national and their immediate relations were allowed to return to the country. The Kuwait International Airport is currently operating only 10% of its services.

Kuwaiti nationals and residents can travel to foreign countries. But they must register themselves in the travel platform ‘Kuwait Muzaffir’. Vaccination is a must for Kuwaiti nationals to travel abroad.